She's back! Brittney Griner back at practice ahead of return to WNBA

For the first time since her return from Russia, and just days after re-signing with the Phoenix Mercury, Griner appeared on the practice court

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — For the first time since Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner returned from Russia, she was on the practice court at the Verizon 5G Performance Center in Phoenix.

Griner appeared on the court after the Phoenix Suns finished practice for the day.

She was seen practicing her shooting and interacting with members of the Suns, including Deandre Ayton.

Griner officially re-signed with the Mercury earlier this week, just days after the 1-year anniversary of her being wrongfully detained in Russia, accused of carrying hashish oil in her luggage.

Griner ended up spending 294 days in Russian custody before a prisoner exchange allowed her to come home.

Griner vowed to play in the WNBA this season when she was released in December.

The 6-foot-9 center last played for the Mercury in 2021, when the team made it to the WNBA Finals. She averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in 2021.

She is taking a 32% pay cut on her one-year contract to return, which allowed the Mercury to also re-sign longtime teammate Diana Taurasi.

The Mercury open their season on May 19th against the Los Angeles Sparks in LA, and Griner will make her return to the Footprint Center on May 21st against the Chicago Sky.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.