Who is Brittney Griner? The Phoenix Mercury star detained in Russia

PHOENIX — Brittney Griner has reportedly been detained in Russia for allegedly possessing cannabis oil, according to reports released on Saturday.

Here’s what you should know about the star center for the Phoenix Mercury.

Fast facts:

The first overall pick of the 2013 WNBA draft and two-time Olympic gold medalist

Plays for UMMC Ekaterinburg, a women’s basketball club in Russia

She is married to writer and blogger Cherelle Watson

Has 2 children from a previous marriage

Biography:

Brittney Griner was born on October 18, 1990, in Houston.

At 6-foot-9, Griner is a center and was a dominant player during her four years at Baylor. The Phoenix Mercury used the first overall pick of the 2013 WNBA draft to select Griner.

The team went on to win the WNBA championship the following year behind Griner, Diana Taurasi and former coach Sandy Brondello.

She has only played for Phoenix and has racked up numerous accolades, including seven All-Star appearances.

Griner also plays for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia and won three Russian National League (2015-17) championships.

She also played in China for the Zhejiang Golden Bulls.

Griner is openly gay and had a short-lived marriage to WNBA player Glory Johnson in 2015. The two had twin girls through in vitro fertilization.

Griner and Johnson were arrested in 2015 at their Goodyear home for assault and disorderly conduct.

