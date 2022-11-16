Episode 2: What we saw on this week's 'Hard Knocks' featuring the Arizona Cardinals

The 12Sports team recaps 'Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals.'

ARIZONA, USA — This week on episode 2 of ‘What We Saw on Hard Knocks,’ 12Sports’ Cameron Cox, Lina Washington and Jeff Vinton break down all of the big moments from episode 2 of HBO’s “Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals.”

In this episode, we talk about our favorite moments, including:

Colt McCoy taking over as QB1 in the wake of Kyler Murray’s hamstring injury

A moment we were all surprised wasn’t in this week’s show and when we think we may see it

All of the family moments in the show with J.J. Watt and Shawn Jefferson (plus: find out which member of the 12Sports Team has the same stroller as the Watts!)

And more!

Stay tuned next week when the 12Sports team reconvenes for another episode of ‘What We Saw on Hard Knocks’ when we find out what really goes down when the Arizona Cardinals take a trip to Mexico City for a Monday night matchup against the San Francisco 49ers!

