What we saw on this week's 'Hard Knocks' featuring the Arizona Cardinals

ARIZONA, USA — The first episode of “Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals” hit HBO’s streaming platforms on Wednesday night, and there’s already a lot to unpack from the season premiere.

The 12Sports team will be providing instant reactions to new episodes throughout the season on the “What we saw on Hard Knocks” podcast.

This week, the 12 Sports team recaps the season premiere and how the Hard Knocks cameras captured the tense moments during the 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9. In this episode, the team discusses Kliff Kingsbury’s coaching style and his Scottsdale home, the passion and value of Budda Baker, the accountability level during team meetings, and the artistry of the entire Hard Knocks production, among other things.

The second season of HBO’s award-winning reality show has been embedded with a team during the regular season. New episodes airing on HBO and HBO Max each Wednesday at 8 p.m. through the end of the regular season apart from December 7, following the team’s bye week.

