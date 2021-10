Week 8: Friday Night Fever Rewind

Big games! Big plays! Get the highlights here.

ARIZONA, USA — Friday Night Fever is here! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 22 here.

Game of the Week: Basha defeats Highland 24-13

Chandler defeats Queen Creek 26-7

Saguaro defeats Horizon 48-23

Liberty defeats Chaparral 41-37

Brophy defeats Pinnacle 21-0

ALA Gilbert defeats Valley Christian 44-7

Mountain View defeats Mountain Point 51-14

Williams Field defeats Corona del Sol 13-7

Casteel defeats Perry 26-13

Sunrise Mountain defeats Ironwood 50-25

Desert Mountain defeats Seton 56-6

On the Road: Desert Vista defeats Higley 38-37

Higley quarterback and cornerback/runningback talk about the game

Higley Coach Eddy Zubey talks about the game

Viewer's Choice Game: Verrado defeats Millennium 19-14

