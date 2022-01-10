Friday Night Fever Week 5 Rewind

Game of the Week: Liberty defeats Saguaro 26-17

On the Road: Casteel defeats Tolleson Union 52-0

Interview with Casteel Head Coach Robert Newcombe

Week 5: Hot Shots Plays of the Week

Hamilton defeats Highland 10-8

Basha defeats Cactus 58-0

O'Connor defeats Millennium 28-20

Notre Dame Prep defeats Brophy 20-7

Cesar Chavez defeats Buckeye Union 47-7

Paradise Valley defeats Washington 52-7

Arizona College Prep defeats Moon Valley 28-0

Cortez defeats Glendale Prep 48-12

Pinnacle defeats Horizon 45-10

Desert Mountain defeats Arcadia 41-3

Marcos de Niza defeats Flagstaff 30-12

'Tukee Bowl: Mountain Pointe defeats Desert Vista 63-35

Friday Night Fever

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.