Sports

Friday Night Fever Week 5 Rewind

Week 5 of Friday Night Fever is in the books! Get the highlights here.

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 5 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Sept. 23 here.

Game of the Week: Liberty defeats Saguaro 26-17

On the Road: Casteel defeats Tolleson Union 52-0

Interview with Casteel Head Coach Robert Newcombe

Week 5: Hot Shots Plays of the Week

Hamilton defeats Highland 10-8

Basha defeats Cactus 58-0

O'Connor defeats Millennium 28-20

Notre Dame Prep defeats Brophy 20-7

Cesar Chavez defeats Buckeye Union 47-7

Paradise Valley defeats Washington 52-7

Arizona College Prep defeats Moon Valley 28-0

Cortez defeats Glendale Prep 48-12

Pinnacle defeats Horizon 45-10

Desert Mountain defeats Arcadia 41-3

Marcos de Niza defeats Flagstaff 30-12

'Tukee Bowl: Mountain Pointe defeats Desert Vista 63-35

