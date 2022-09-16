x
VOTE: Week 3 Hot Shots Play of the Week

Who made the biggest play this week? Vote here!

PHOENIX — With Friday Night Fever comes our weekly "Hot Shot Play of the Week" poll where fans choose between three plays to be announced as our play of the week on next week's show.

Week 3 of high school football brought some huge plays. Here are the top three nominees for play of the week:

  • STOLEN INTERCEPTION BY FLORENCE'S WANYA BROOKSHIRE

  • 94-YARD TD CATCH BY CENTRAL'S KOHNOR ROQUE BROW

  • 80-YARD TD RUN BY CHANDLER'S CA'LIL VALENTINE

But, we need your help choosing which one will earn the title of play of the week!

Then vote below! Click here if you do not see the poll. The poll closes on Friday at 10 a.m.

