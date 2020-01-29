CHANDLER, Ariz. — It was an unreal moment during the final seconds of Basha High School's varsity basketball game against rival Perry High School on Tuesday night.

With just four seconds left in the game, Basha's #24 Trenton McLaughlin took a page out of the Mamba's playbook.

The 6'4" junior threw up a desperate three-pointer as the crowd chanted "Kobe" -- the legendary basketball player whose number McLaughlin wears.

McLaughlin nailed the shot and won the game for his team in the final seconds -- a feat basketball fans had seen time and time again from Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant.

The crowd went crazy, chanting "Kobe" as they stormed the court after the big win.

The unbelievable shot was made as the world continues to mourn the loss of Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles Sunday that claimed the lives of 8 others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The video capturing the game-winning shot has made its rounds on social media. The video has been viewed more than 700,000 times.