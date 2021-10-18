x
Washington State coach Rolovich fired for refusing vaccine

Sources say Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich was terminated for not complying with a vaccine mandate.
Credit: AP
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich walks on the field after the team's NCAA college football game against Stanford, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 34-31. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

WASHINGTON — Washington State has fired football coach Nick Rolovich for refusing a state mandate that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. 

That's according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the university had not made an announcement and no one was yet authorized to speak publicly about the decision. 

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, had set a deadline of Monday for thousands of state employees, including the Cougars’ coach, to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk losing their jobs. Rolovich applied for a religious exemption. He had said he wouldn't get vaccinated but wouldn't specify his reasons.

