VOTE: Friday Night Fever Week 7 Game of the Week!

It's time to vote for the FNF Game of the Week! This time choose between Mountain Pointe @ Corona del Sol, Verrado @ Desert Edge, Arcadia @ Marcos de Niza.

ARIZONA, USA — Another awesome week of Friday Night Fever is behind us, and we are ready to get rolling on Week 7 as this season of high school football keeps marching!

This year, the 12Sports team debuted the Game of the Week poll as a new way for fans to have a big impact on our show each week and every week of the season, and you all have made sure to make your voices heard.

Something new on Friday Night Fever this year. we are giving the fans THE LOUDEST VOICE each week. YOU get to decide our Game of the Week!

Here are your choices for this week’s Friday Night Fever Game of the Week:

Mountain Pointe (3-2) at Corona Del Sol (4-1)

Verrado (3-2) at Desert Edge (4-2)

Arcadia (2-3) at Marcos De Niza (5-0

Verrado has always called their shot, but who will get the most votes?

⁦@1verrado⁩ ⁦@verradofootball⁩ Vipers take down a tough Yuma Catholic Shamrocks team 28-18. ⁦@CamCox12⁩ knows who we are already preparing for next week. ⁦@LWashingtonTV⁩ #FridayNghtFever see you there. pic.twitter.com/ZgvdBhDPnN — Coach Duplain (@CoachDuplain) October 8, 2022

Vote below; if you can’t see the poll, vote here.

Voting ends on Thursday at 10 am!

Week 6 of Arizona’s longest-running high school football show saw storms roll through again.

Our Game of the Week had a few delays, but in the end, Morenci stays undefeated with a 64-13 win over San Tan Charter.

Be a believer and catch Fever every Friday at 11:35 p.m.

