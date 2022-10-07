Video leaked from Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in Warriors practice

News broke this week that Warriors veteran Draymond Green 'struck' teammate Jordan Poole in practice. New video from TMZ shows a violent punch.

SAN FRANCISCO — Social media was lit on fire on Friday morning as TMZ Sports released exclusive leaked footage from a Golden State Warriors practice earlier this week where veteran forward Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole.

Reports surfaced earlier in the week about Green "striking" Poole in practice, but Warriors GM Bob Myers said in a press conference on Thursday that Green has been apologetic and that no regular season suspension for Green was expected.

That may change after the video released by TMZ Sports showed a more violent punch to the face than people on social media seemed to expect.

Athletes from multiple sports including Hawks' star point guard Trae Young, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, Knicks forward Evan Fournier, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and golf's Max Homa were among the many that took to Twitter on Friday morning to react to the video.

"These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don't condone it, but it happens," Warrior GM Bob Myers said on Thursday. "Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room...As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally."

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported on Thursday that league sources told him "there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension."

Poole had a breakout year last season averaging nearly 19 points a game for the NBA champs and earned a spot in the starting lineup.

Myers said Thursday upcoming contract negotiations for both Green and Poole didn't play a role in the altercation, and he hadn't observed any change in behavior from either player leading up to the incident.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry also refuted reports that Poole's attitude had anything to do with the altercation.

"There was a report that Jordan had an attitude in camp, and that could not be further from the truth," Kerr said. "He's been fantastic."

"[Poole] has been great, and there was nothing that warranted the situation yesterday," Curry said. "I want to make that clear."

On Thursday's Locked On Warriors podcast, Hall of Famers Rick Barry joined the show to discuss the reported altercation.