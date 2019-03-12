ELOY, Ariz. — The Harlem Globetrotters are known for their trick shots and amusing antics on the basketball court and they've taken their shot-making abilities to a whole 'nother level.

Globetrotter Hammer Harrison celebrated the fourth annual World Trick Shot Day with the ultimate trick shot. Harrison successfully slammed dunk after skydiving from 13,000 feet at Skydive Arizona in Eloy, Ariz. The Globetrotter organization says this high-flying shot is the highest slam dunk ever attempted and it's the first one on record while skydiving.

In the video of the trick shot Harrison is seen gripping a basketball as he falls toward the basketball hoop set up below. The instructor guides him to the basket and Harrison slams the ball in the hoop.

Harrison is known to push the limits when it comes to trick shots. Last year for World Trick Shot Day, Harrison dunked off the Stratosphere in Las Vegas. The shot was more than 850 feet above Sin City.

The Globetrotters created World Trick Shot Day to encourage fans to celebrate all they can do with a hoop, basketball and a little imagination.

"We work on trick shots every day, though the skydive trick shot is not one of them. We practice them because it's such a thrill for us, and for our fans. Our fans give us such great feedback when we post them. We love getting the chance to see what they can do too," Harrison said.

And fans will be able see the Globetrotters enter their 94th year of touring with the 2020 Pushing the Limits World Tour. The team will play in more than 250 cities across America and more than 30 countries worldwide.

