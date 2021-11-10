Veritas Prep's #40 leaving an impact on the field and the team

Wes has Down syndrome, but that doesn’t stop him from being at every practice, every game and living his life to the fullest.

PHOENIX — Meet Veritas Prep freshman Wesley Jackson.

A few weeks ago, with their homecoming game already locked up, Veritas Prep head coach Jason Black put Wes in to run out the clock.

What happened next shows everybody why Wes is most comfortable on a football field.

Wes took the handoff, and instead of running out to the sidelines, he ran seven yards for the touchdown.

