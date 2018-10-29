ENGLEWOOD – When it comes to NFL roster building or restructuring, the trading period is a tool just like free agency, the draft and waiver wire are tools.

With the trade deadline down to its final 24 hours, it would be a surprise if Broncos general manager John Elway didn’t take advantage of this available tool with the plan of making his team better.

There continues to more and more signs, and words, that suggest receiver Demaryius Thomas will be dealt by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph had dismissed such a possibility as rumors and gossip last week. His statements during his day-after-game press conference Monday sounded as if a D.T. deal was more possible – no doubt in part because it was a day-after-a-loss to Kansas City that dropped the Broncos to 3-5.

“I’ve talked to D.T. probably five times about this subject and he’s been a great pro,’’ Joseph said. “He’s continued to work and be a great teammate and he’s trying to help us win on Sundays. He’s been focused. Obviously, being a veteran player, he gets the business side. But’s he’s been great.’’

You may not be able to control every situation and it's outcome, but you can control your attitude and how you deal with it. Good morning and have an blessed day today.. — Demaryius Thomas (@DemaryiusT) October 29, 2018

Joseph said he’s talked openly about “the business side,” with Thomas.

“I’m not surprised people are calling, but it’s no guarantee he’s going to get moved but he gets the business side," Joseph said.

Thomas was a Broncos’ first-round draft pick in 2010 who ranks second all-time to Rod Smith among Broncos in receiving yards (9,055) and touchdowns (60) and his 665 catches rank third to Smith and Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe. Yet, with Thomas about to turn 31 on Christmas Day and $4.5 million left on his salary this year and a non-guaranteed $14 million in 2019, the Broncos may well trade him now rather than release him at season’s end and get nothing in return.

“He understands that,’’ Joseph said.

