PHOENIX — There are currently 6 female assistant coaches in the NBA. Coming into this season, there was only 1 full-time female assistant in college basketball.

Now a local valley women’s basketball star is getting a chance to coach the men, and this week, she was back in town with her new team.

Former Sun Devil women’s basketball player Courtney Ekmark recently joined the Seattle University men’s basketball coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

Ekmark, who grew up in Arizona and won 3 state championships at St. Mary’s High School, started all 68 games for ASU the last two seasons and concluded her career No. 6 on ASU’s all-time list for career 3-pointers.

She most recently had to balance her law studies while playing professionally overseas. Although she is nearing completion of her law degree, Ekmark has decided that she’d like to pursue a career in the coaching profession.