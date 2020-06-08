Valley sports star Zach Hoffpauir died of drug overdose, report finds

According to a recently released report from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's office, Zach Hoffpauir died of "fentanyl toxicity."

PHOENIX — Zach Hoffpauir, the former Centennial High School football and baseball star who went on to play both sports at Stanford before being drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks, died of a drug overdose earlier this year.

Hoffpauir was only 26 when his father found him unresponsive in a bed on May 14. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a recently released report from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's office, Hoffpauir died of "fentanyl toxicity." The manner of death was ruled as an accident.

The report also detained that three blue tablets with "M30" imprinted on them were found at the scene.

According to the report, Hoffpauir had a "reported history of illicit and prescription drug abuse." It also detailed his multiple concussions that he suffered as an athlete.

The report also said Hoffpauir's blood tested positive for fentanyl.

Before his death, Hoffpauir played safety at Stanford and was a baseball player who was drafted by the D-backs in 2015.

The summer after Hoffpauir was drafted by the D-backs, he hit .258 with 3 home runs in 62 at-bats in Class A ball before returning to Stanford to resume his football career in 2016.

Injuries ultimately derailed his football and baseball careers and Hoffpauir got into coaching. He was hired in April to coach safeties at the University of Northern Colorado.

Despite his success as an athlete, Hoffpauir revealed in a podcast last year that he was depressed, tried to overdose and dreamed of taking his own life.

"Everything I did was to please other people," Hoffpauir said.

"I didn't even love sports that much, but I felt like that's what I was supposed to do. I was good at it, and I just wanted to make everyone happy."

"I did everything for everyone else."

His father, Doug Hoffpauir, had said that his son had been battling depression and other illnesses for a year.