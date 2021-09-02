Valley sports personalities remember friend, colleague Pedro Gomez

Shane Doan, Herm Edwards, Luis Gonzalez and more remember Pedro Gomez, who died unexpectedly in Phoenix on Sunday.

PHOENIX — Longtime ESPN baseball reporter and former Arizona Republic columnist Pedro Gomez died unexpectedly Sunday.

Gomez lived in the Valley and had a special connection to Arizona athletes, coaches and teams in all sports.

Team 12's Cameron Cox spoke to many media personalities and athletes on Monday, who shared loving memories of their friend and colleague.

.@ASUFootball head coach @HermEdwards "He knew I grew up a @SFGiants fan, so anytime I would see Pedro or talk to him, we would talk about baseball." (3/9) pic.twitter.com/APs8FCcEYx — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 9, 2021

.@Dbacks CEO @DHallDbacks... "So many times, he would just pick up the phone and call me (not as a reporter, but as a friend and a fan)." (5/9) pic.twitter.com/rQoPCzrNim — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 9, 2021

.@danbickley.. "I assumed I'd see him in a couple of weeks.." (7/9) pic.twitter.com/It1gkRLolQ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 9, 2021

Finally... Why a Haboob will always in my eyes autocorrect to a Baboon. @bhamiltonTV @phoenixzoo (9/9) pic.twitter.com/CsIzh6I1MN — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 9, 2021

Gomez is survived by his wife, Sandra; sons, Rio and Dante; and daughter, Sierra.

"Pedro was far more than a media personality," his family said in a statement. "He was a dad, loving husband, loyal friend, coach and mentor. He was our everything and his kids' biggest believer."