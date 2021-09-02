Valley sports personalities remember friend, colleague Pedro Gomez

PHOENIX — Longtime ESPN baseball reporter and former Arizona Republic columnist Pedro Gomez died unexpectedly Sunday.
Gomez lived in the Valley and had a special connection to Arizona athletes, coaches and teams in all sports.
Team 12's Cameron Cox spoke to many media personalities and athletes on Monday, who shared loving memories of their friend and colleague.
Gomez is survived by his wife, Sandra; sons, Rio and Dante; and daughter, Sierra.
"Pedro was far more than a media personality," his family said in a statement. "He was a dad, loving husband, loyal friend, coach and mentor. He was our everything and his kids' biggest believer."