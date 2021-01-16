Valley mom, nurse & former Cardinals cheerleader nominated for Ford Hall of Fans

The Cardinals may be out of the playoffs, but this super fan is still hoping to bring home a winning title.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A Peoria mom, nurse and former Arizona Cardinals cheerleader receives a fantastic surprise from a Cardinals legend and football Hall of Famer. Kristi Brown recently learned she could be inducted into the Ford Hall of Fans Class of 2021.

“I was raised a Cardinals fan,” Kristi Brown, a Hall of Fans nominee, said.

Brown was recently selected as one of six lucky fans across the country, nominated to be inducted into the Ford Hall of Fans.

“Oh my gosh, it was the best thing ever,” she said.

Kristi now works as a labor and delivery nurse. Apart from her day job, she’s a dedicated, second-generation season-ticket holder and devoted Cardinals training camp attendee.

“They’re kind of a part of my life,” Brown said.

After Kristi’s son was diagnosed with a brain abnormality called a Chiari Malformation, her biggest passion is raising awareness to help find a cure for the disease.

Kristi learned of her nomination from a Cardinals legend.

“One of my favorite all time Cardinals players Aeneas Williams was at my door giving me my official nomination,” she said. “He said a prayer for all of my nurses that I work with and all the healthcare staff that I work with. He said a prayer for my family.”

The visit was an incredible experience.

Now Kristi needs other Cardinals fans to help vote her in, by going to fordhalloffans.com.

“We find out on either the 2nd or 3rd it we’re in the top 3,” she said.

If so, she’ll be headed to Tampa for the Super Bowl, where she’ll hope for a visit from Hall of Fame President David Baker.

“If you get to that point, then you get to go during enshrinement week and you get a jacket, a ring and you get to go to the Hall of Fame, which is just mind-blowing,” Brown said. “Being to this point is just so rewarding, and I just feel so humbled.”

You can vote for Kristi here.