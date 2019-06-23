CLEVELAND, Ohio — The United States men's national soccer team and their fans have felt an emptiness since a shocking night in Fall of 2017. That October night, the heavily favored Americans were facing Trinidad & Tobago in the final game of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. The US team only had to win or tie to qualify. Trinidad & Tobago, who were already failed to qualify, won the game 2 - 1 and making the US wait until 2022 to play on the biggest sports stage in the world.

Saturday night was a time the US team could fill some of that emptiness with redemption. They would not feel completely fulfilled but a win would help, a lop-sided win would make it slightly better.

Gyasi Zardes and Aaron Long scored two goals apiece, Christian Pulisic had a goal and two assists, Paul Arriola scored one of his own and Jordan Morris had two assists off the bench to give the USA a 6-0 win. A win that is completely opposite of that October night in 2017. Unlike that night, the win solidified the US to advancing to the knockout stage of the Concacaf Gold Cup and at the same time knocking out Trinidad & Tobago.

The U.S. and Panama will play for group positioning in Kansas City on Wednesday night. The U.S. needs just a tie to take first in what will be the eighth straight Gold Cup in which the two sides will have met.