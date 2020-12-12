UArizona Head Football Coach Kevin Sumlin dismissed following 70-7 loss against ASU

Sumlin was dismissed effective immediately, according to a university statement on Saturday.

TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Arizona's head football coach Kevin Sumlin has been dismissed following a 70-7 defeat against ASU on Friday.

UArizona Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke released a statement on Saturday saying that Sumlin has been "relieved of his duties effective immediately".

Defensive Coordinator Paul Rhoads will serve as the interim coach until a new one is named.

Sumlin became the University of Arizona Head Coach after coaching at Texas A&M and the University of Houston. He had an overall record of 9-20 during his three-year tenure at UArizona.

Heeke's statement about the decision says:

“When we hired Kevin three years ago, we had very high hopes for our football program. Unfortunately, we simply have not seen the results and upward trajectory in our program that we needed to, and I believe now is the time for a change in leadership. I thank Kevin for his service to the University of Arizona and wish him the very best in the future.