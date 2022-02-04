UCLA player arrested for allegedly spitting on fan after 76-66 loss to Arizona

According to University of Arizona Police Department, the player was taken into custody for assault shortly after the game ended.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A UCLA basketball player was arrested for allegedly spitting on a fan following the team's dominant loss to the University of Arizona on Friday.

UAPD said the identity of the player and details surrounding will be released in the coming days.

While UAPD has not officially identified the UCLA player arrested in connection to the incident, Barstool Arizona identified UCLA forward Mac Etienne as the individual involved in a Tweet shared shortly after the game.

Heading into Friday's game, the Bruins and the Wildcats were the two highest-ranked teams in the Pac-12 conference.

We've reached out to UAPD about possible repercussions https://t.co/hr66yItMfQ — Amanda Gomez (@AmandaJGomeztv) February 4, 2022

Despite the Bruins winning the first game in nine days, Arizona pulled a 76-66 wins, leading most of the way. Arizona is set to play Southern California this weekend.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

