LAKE DELTON, Wis. — When a basketball fan went to extreme lengths to watch an Arizona Wildcats game, the Lake Delton Police Department responded in kind, with a months-long investigation that crossed state lines, interrogated key witnesses and scraped social media for clues.

Now the fan, Kevin Cayton, could face up to 12 years in prison.

An Illinois car salesman, Cayton is accused of impersonating a restaurant employee in phone calls placed to a cable company. His goal was to change the restaurant's cable policy so he could watch a basketball game while visiting Lake Delton, according to reports in the Baraboo News-Republic.

Sauk County prosecutors have charged Cayton with two charges: felony identity theft for financial gain and unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information. Both charges carry maximum sentences of six years.

Cayton allegedly visited the Wisconsin Dells area in December and placed 11 calls to Charter Spectrum, a cable company, in attempts to add the Pac-12 channel to a restaurant's cable package. In the phone calls, Cayton identified himself as a restaurant employee and mentioned wanting to watch an Arizona Wildcats basketball game, the News-Republic writes.

Police began investigating in February after a business manager at the restaurant, Buffalo Phil's, noticed a spike in cable charges.

They were able to obtain the phone calls placed to Charter Spectrum, and after listening to them carefully, investigators picked up several clues.

During one phone call, the caller stepped away from the phone and told someone in the background, "Hey, it's Kevin." During another, a person can be heard in the background purchasing a vehicle and mentioned they worked at an Illinois health care facility.

Police called the Illinois health care facility and identified a woman working there who had recently bought a car at the Howard Buick-GMC dealership in Elmhurst, Illinois. After looking into the dealership, they discovered there was only one person working there named "Kevin," which led them to Cayton.

By contacting Lake Delton hotels, police learned Cayton had checked in at one in late December. Social media posts confirmed this, as well as the fact that Cayton was an Arizona Wildcats fan.

Police dropped in at the Illinois car dealership to speak with Cayton, but he declined to do so. Later, a co-worker told police that Cayton "said the only thing he did was use someone else's name," according to the News-Republic piece.

This was apparently enough evidence to arrest Cayton, who was later released on a $2,000 signature bond. Cayton will have his case heard at Sauk County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

