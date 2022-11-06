Daniel Hemric filling in for No. 23 driver Ty Gibbs due to family emergency, team says

Gibbs' team, 23XI announced on Twitter that he would be stepping out of today's race due to a family emergency.

PHOENIX — Stock car racing driver Ty Gibbs will not be racing Sunday due to a family emergency, 23XI Racing announced on Twitter. Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed that Ty's father, Coy Gibbs, passed away last night.

Gibbs was scheduled to drive the No. 23 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD today at the Phoenix Raceway. The team said that Daniel Hemric would be driving in his place.

He recently won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship last night in his No. 54 Toyota and was set to make his 16th Cup start this season in place of Kurt Busch.

Hemric will be filling in for Gibbs, and typically drives full-time on the Xfinity circuit for Kaulig Racing.

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Coy's passing on Twitter.

It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time. — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) November 6, 2022

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs. On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to Joe, Pat, Heather, the Gibbs family and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on the loss of Coy, a true friend and racer,” said NASCAR Chairman and CEO, Jim France.





The 23XI Racing team confirmed the switch roughly 90 minutes before the start of today's race.

