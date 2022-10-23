'There's nothing like it on tour': TPC Scottsdale will have big changes for 2023 WM Phoenix Open

The changes include hospitality suites, Stadium Stretch, Coliseum at 16 and a newly renovated Talking Stick Resort Fan Zone.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Big changes are underway to get ready for the 88th annual WM Phoenix Open set for next February.

The tournament, which features some of the greatest golfers in the league, has one of the most talked about holes in the PGA Tour.

TPC Scottsdale is quiet now, but in 108 days, one of the greatest shows on grass will bring the course to life.

"There's nothing like it on Tour," said Pat Williams, Tournament Chair. "We're one of the oldest tournaments on the tour, and I think what it means is we've got great history, we've got tradition, we've got great past champions and we've got a bunch of great people who've been putting the tournament on for 88 years."

Construction, which features changes to the 16th and 17th holes and adds hospitality suites and upgrades to fan zones, began in September.

"I think the elevated status of the tournament, the field we'll have and of course the Super Bowl in town the same weekend, it's going to be really exciting here in metro Phoenix."

The upcoming tournament is expected to be big, and of course includes the infamous 16th hole, which is considered to be one of the most exciting holes in the PGA Tour.

"It's hard to describe, you have to come see it," said Williams. "It's three stories high and surrounds the whole hole."

One of the shortest holes on Tour stands typically surrounds the 16th hole, which seats about 15,000 fans each day.

"It's truly a coliseum," said Williams. "Great shots are rewarded by the fans and bad shots are booed by the fans. It's a unique experience that the players love, fortunately."

With work underway, excitement builds for the four-day event, which officials hope will be one to remember.

Sports