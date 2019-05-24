Tony Kanaan had the fastest lap during the final practice for the Indianapolis 500, while Team Penske barely managed to crack the top 10 with defending race winner Will Power leading the way.

Kanaan drives for A.J. Foyt Enterprises.

Rookie driver Santino Ferrucci was second fastest for Dale Coyne Racing, and former race winner Takuma Sato was third fastest in his Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Chevy led the way behind Kanaan, but the next six cars were carrying Honda power.

Pole sitter Simon Pagenaud was 22nd on the speed chart, though it's hard to distinguish who was in traffic and who was in open air. Pagenaud still sounded confident in his ride for Sunday.