GLENDALE, Ariz. – Fútbol is coming to the University of Phoenix stadium Thursday night as Manchester United takes on Club America.

The two international teams are expected to draw a crowd of 35,000 fans and spectators.

The gates to the stadium open at 3 p.m., the doors open at 5 p.m. and the game begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $30 -$210.

Several star players from Manchester United will not be playing because of the World Cup just ending.

For more information, visit the University of Phoenix Stadium's website.

© 2018 KPNX