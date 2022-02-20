Suns star Deandre Ayton shows off fast cars, flashy jewelry in GQ interview

The former number one draft pick revealed 10 things he cannot live without.

PHOENIX — Deandre Ayton, the star big man for the Phoenix Suns, is normally a quietly dominant force on the court, but he had the chance to show his flashier side during an interview with GQ.

The former number one draft pick revealed 10 things he cannot live without in this video.

Jewelry

Ayton clearly has a love for pricy accessories. He showed off part of his collection of chains, bracelets and watches including a

The 23-year-old sported a red Richard Miles piece worth more than $600,000.

Car keys

Ayton says, as a 7-footer, he needs plenty of space to get around. But he also cruises around in comfort. He owns a Rolls Royce Cullinan and what he calls a “Lambo Truck,” which is most likely a Lamborghini Urus luxury sport SUV and not the famous “Rambo Lambo” truck from the 1980s.

By the way, the starting cost of a Cullinan is a cool $330,000 while the Lambo is a comparative bargain at $220,000.

PlayStation 5

It should be no surprise that Ayton likes video games. But it may be strange to know that he likes to bring a full-size PS5 console with him.

Some of his favorite titles include the NBA 2K series and the multiplayer shooter Fortnite.

Cologne

When you’re at the gym as much as Ayton is, smelling good is essential. He shared that he has a penchant for luxury colognes, including an affinity for (Expletive) Fabulous Tom Ford Eau de Parfum.

A single bottle of that fragrance will run at least $75.

Candle

For someone who is an intimidating presence on the frontcourt, it may be surprising to know that he has a soft spot for candles.

Ayton said Suns teammate Devin Booker introduced his love for wax and wicks, and he appreciates the calming mood that comes with a simple flame.

Watch below

Lip balm

Ayton apparently hates to have chapped lips. One of the 10 most important things in his life includes something as innocuous as lip balm.

He says, “I’m the dude with the glossy lips,” and his go-to brand is Blistex

iPad

Ayton is on the road constantly during an 82-game regular NBA season, and he can be gone for much longer during the playoffs.

To keep in touch with family or even just unwind, he uses his favorite Apple product: the iPad.

He says he spends a lot of time watching YouTube videos and using Facetime with his family. The tablet is also key for reviewing film during the postseason.

Headphones

Ayton has shown he has the dance moves, so it’s obvious that he enjoys music too. He showed off his MUZIK One noise-canceling headphones.

What’s on his playlist?

He says he enjoys “Range Brothers” by Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Drake’s “Champagne Poetry.”

He also tried to share Soca music, an Afro-Caribbean genre popular in his native Bahamas, to his teammates who were apparently nonplussed.

Books

Ayton styled himself as an avid reader, but he may need to work on it. He says a family member urged him to keep a book with him at all times.

He showed a copy of “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill that he’s kept with him for several weeks. He hasn’t opened yet, however.

Hoodie

While it never gets too cold in Phoenix, other NBA cities can get downright frigid. So, Ayton keeps a hoodie on him at a minimum.

He showed off a hoodie produced by CLASSFULL, which is owned by a friend of his.

