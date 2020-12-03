JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The PGA Tour released a statement early Thursday morning saying The Players Championship will continue as scheduled amid concerns over the coronavirus.

The organization said it will review recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and local health administrations to ensure the safety of attendees.

The PGA Tour's full statement says:

"The PGA TOUR is aware of rapidly changing developments regarding COVID-19. With the information currently available, THE PLAYERS Championship will continue as scheduled, although we will absolutely continue to review recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and local health administrations. This is obviously a very fluid situation that requires constant review, communication and transparency, and we are dedicated to all three aspects. The PGA TOUR will provide an additional update by 12 p.m. ET on Thursday.

In the meantime, players in the field have been notified to be prepared to play round 1, as scheduled.

Fans who no longer wish to attend THE PLAYERS Championship may request a refund or exchange; details on how to do so will be announced shortly. Please visit PGATOUR.COM/THEPLAYERS for more information."

So far, a few people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the First Coast. Positive cases have been reported in Nassau, Camden and St. Johns counties.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Coronavirus on the First Coast

RELATED: This is what's new with coronavirus in Georgia

Download the free First Coast News app:



►STAY IN THE KNOW: Sign up now for the GMJ On The Go Newsletter