Texans vs. Lions, Washington at Dallas on the NFL menu for Thanksgiving

The Texans are in action taking on the Detroit Lions at 11:30 a.m on CBS/KHOU.

HOUSTON — It’s as much a part of Thanksgiving Day as turkey and stuffing – watching football on TV. And this year, it kicks off with the hometown team in a turkey day tradition taking on a team that plays on Thanksgiving every year.

NFL games on Thanksgiving Day

At 11:30 a.m., the Houston Texans take on the Lions in Detroit. You can catch that game right here on KHOU, Channel11. The Texans, fresh off their win over the Patriots, will try to take down the 4-6 Lions.

After the Texans' game, the Washington Football Team takes on the Dallas Cowboys at 3:30 on FOX.

The Baltimore Ravens game with Pittsburgh Steelers was originally going to air at 7:30 p.m. our time, but it's been pushed back to November 29 due to COVID cases with the Ravens.

College football games on Thanksgiving Day

If college is your thing, Colorado State takes on Air Force at the U.S. Air Force Academy at 1 p.m. That game will be live on CBSSN.