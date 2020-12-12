Territorial rout: Arizona State blows out rival Arizona 70-7

Arizona State made a mockery of the annual Territorial Cup game from the opening kick return and never looked back.

TUCSON, Ariz. — D.J. Taylor returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and Arizona State scored twice in the opening 56 seconds to rout rival Arizona 70-7.

Arizona State made a mockery of the annual Territorial Cup game from the opening kick return, capitalizing on a string of Arizona turnovers to build a 35-0 lead by early in the second quarter.