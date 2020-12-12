x
Territorial rout: Arizona State blows out rival Arizona 70-7

Arizona State made a mockery of the annual Territorial Cup game from the opening kick return and never looked back.
Arizona State tight end Curtis Hodges (86) in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

TUCSON, Ariz. — D.J. Taylor returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and Arizona State scored twice in the opening 56 seconds to rout rival Arizona 70-7.

Arizona State made a mockery of the annual Territorial Cup game from the opening kick return, capitalizing on a string of Arizona turnovers to build a 35-0 lead by early in the second quarter. 

Freshman DeaMonte Trayanum converted an opening Arizona fumble into a 4-yard TD run 56 seconds after Taylor’s TD return and the Sun Devils piled on one score after another. 

