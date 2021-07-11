Former Sun Devil, Krawczyk, wins at Wimbledon

2016 Arizona State University graduate and tennis star, Desirae Krawczyk, won her second straight Grand Slam title

WIMBLEDON, London — Desirae Krawczyk, a 2016 Arizona State University graduate and tennis star, won her second straight Grand Slam title in mixed doubles by beating her former partner in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

On the thirteenth day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Krawczyk and her partner, Neal Skupski of Britain, beat the all-British duo Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart 6-2, 7-6 (1) on Centre Court.

Krawczyk and Salisbury won the French Open title together last month.

This was Skupski's first Grand Slam title.

This was 27-year-old Krawczyk's 14th professional doubles title and her fourth of 2021, according to ASU.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Sports