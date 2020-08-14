Suns’ unlikely Cinderella run ends after Blazers clinch play-in spot

The Suns came about as close as conceivably possible to advancing to the play-in round.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns’ unlikely Cinderella run is over, but the team did everything it could after finishing the NBA’s season restart a flawless 8-0 on Thursday.

The Suns came about as close as conceivably possible to advancing to the play-in round, but the Portland Trail Blazers locked up the 8th seed with a 134-133 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Phoenix needed the Blazers to drop its game to sneak into the 9th seed. Instead, the Blazers will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies for a chance to advance to the NBA playoffs.

Good game @trailblazers. Show the league what you got and go all the way.



All our love ❤️ — 8-0 (@Suns) August 14, 2020

The Suns began the NBA restart as the last team in, and the team the slimmest chance at reaching the playoffs.

The Suns defeated the Dallas Mavericks in their final game of the NBA restart regular season to go a perfect 8-0 in the "bubble" in Orlando.

Phoenix was the only team to go undefeated in the bubble and they beat six playoff teams in the process, including the Mavericks twice.