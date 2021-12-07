Suns say fan violence has ‘no place anywhere’ after fight breaks out at Road Game Rally

A fight broke out inside a packed Phoenix Suns Arena on Sunday after police said a man poured beer on another person.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fight that happened at the Phoenix Suns Road Game Rally which the team said, “has no place anywhere.”

The fight happened inside a packed Phoenix Suns Arena on Sunday during Game 3 of the NBA Finals when authorities said a man poured a beer on another.

That sparked a confrontation that led to punches being thrown as thousands of people watched the game inside the arena.

Two men were cited for the fight.

Watch video from the incident below:

The team issued a statement about the incident on Monday that said, “Violence and action intended to incite violence has no place anywhere. For those who stepped out of line at Sunday’s Road Game Rally, we’re investigating what took place and will take appropriate action with our partners in law enforcement.”

The fight is the latest in a string of violent encounters during the Suns' historic playoff run.

A melee between Suns fans and Los Angeles Clippers fans was captured on video during the Western Conference Finals. No arrests were made.

Another fight was recorded in Denver as Nick McKellar threw punches at a Nuggets fan as Phoenix swept the team. The fight was allegedly instigated by the Nuggets fan.

McKellar was heard in the viral video yelling “Suns in four” after trading blows. The phrase has become a rallying cry among fans even though the team issued a statement that said the team will “not tolerate the violence.”

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Violence and action intended to incite violence has no place anywhere. For those who stepped out of line at Sunday’s Road Game Rally, we’re investigating what took place and will take appropriate action with our partners in law enforcement. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 12, 2021

Sports