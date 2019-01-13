PHOENIX - At Friday night's "The Jump Ball" gala for Phoenix Suns charities, guard Devin Booker announced he is pledging $2.5 million over the next five years to help Arizona children and families in need.

"As a leader, I feel like it's my duty and responsibility to give back to the community that we represent," Booker said.

Booker, 22, said he will donate $500,000 each year for the next five years. He and the Phoenix Suns Charities board of directors will choose five deserving charities each year to give $100,000 to.

"A lot of people look at basketball as just a bunch of guys that make a lot of money out there on the court," he said. "It's not that. It's a lot bigger than that for us."

Last July, Booker signed a five-year $158 million contract extension with Phoenix, which made him the highest paid player in franchise history.

In 31 games with the Suns this season, Booker has averaged nearly 25 points and seven assists.