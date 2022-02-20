Report: Suns guard Chris Paul suffers fractured thumb, out 6-8 weeks

Paul’s thumb flexed awkwardly after getting pinned backward during the Suns’ win over the Houston Rockets.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul will reportedly be out for nearly two months as he recovers from a hand injury.

According to a TNT report during All-Star Weekend, the 36-year-old suffered a right thumb avulsion fracture.

Paul’s thumb flexed awkwardly after getting pinned backward by a defender during the Suns’ 124-121 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

The veteran guard immediately clutched his hand while arguing with a referee which quickly led to his ejection.

Paul will reportedly be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.

That timetable puts Paul’s earliest possible return near the end of the NBA regular season on April 10.

The Suns own the best record across the league at 48-10 and are a near-lock for a postseason berth.

Even still, Paul’s injury will set up challenges for coach Monty Williams as he determines who the team’s starting floor general will be.

