Suns fall 116-102 to Clippers in Game 5 of Western Conference Finals

Chris Paul and company are unable to solidify an NBA finals appearance during Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

PHOENIX — The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Phoenix Suns with a final score of 116-102, but the Suns still lead the series 3-2 and are seeking their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993.

Here's how it happened:

First Half:

Devin Booker sported the protective mask he took off during Game 4, and the Clippers started strong.

Marcus Morris Sr. stepped up with 20 points during the first 24 minutes without Ivica Zubac (knee), who Clippers Head Coach Ty Lou announced wouldn't play in Game 5 before the game.

The Suns trailed by 10, but thanks to Booker's clutch three at the buzzer, the lead was cut to seven, and it was 59-52. The Clippers led for the first time in the series going into halftime.

Second Half:

The Suns were much more robust than the first half, but the Clippers continued to lead for the vast majority of Game 5. Patrick Beverly's defense caused him a flagrant foul, defending Paul during the third.

Paul George added 41 points to help the Clippers win with a final 116-102 and force a Game 6, on Wednesday, in Los Angeles.

Sports