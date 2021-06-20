Suns-Clippers Western Conference finals preview capsule

The teams will meet in the Western Conference finals, starting Sunday.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are seeking their first NBA Finals trip since 1993.

The Los Angeles Clippers are seeking their first in franchise history.

They'll meet in the Western Conference finals, starting Sunday.

Phoenix has been preparing this week without All-NBA point guard Chris Paul (health and safety protocols) and the Clippers haven’t said yet if they expect All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard — who hurt his knee against Utah — to be back in this series.

The irony is thick, in that the Clippers and Paul spent six years together and now one will make the finals without the other.

Arizona Sports