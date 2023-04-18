Phoenix Suns beat Clippers in Game 2, 123-109

This follows Game 1 Sunday night, which certainly didn't go as planned.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the series. The final score was 123-109.

This follows Game 1 Sunday night, which certainly didn't go as planned.

From a lack of bench scoring to missed rebounds, there were plenty of causes that contributed to Sunday's 115-110 loss by the Phoenix Suns.

With that behind them, the Suns look to rebound from the defeat and even the series with the Clippers Tuesday night.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at the Footprint Center. Here are some things to look out for during the game.

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.