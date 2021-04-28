Suns clinch first playoff berth in 11 years after topping Clippers

Chris Paul scored 28 points, Devin Booker added 21 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-101.

PHOENIX — It’s been a long time coming, but playoff basketball is coming back to Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns officially clinched a spot in the postseason Wednesday night after topping the Los Angeles Clippers 109–101.

The limited capacity crowd still roared with “MVP!” chants as star point guard Chris Paul capped the night with 28 points and 10 assists.

Devin Booker chipped in another 21 points on efficient shooting as the team looks poised for a deep postseason run.

The Suns’ 44-18 record is good for second in a competitive Western Conference, and the team is just one game behind the top-seeded Utah Jazz.

Phoenix’s win ends the second-longest playoff drought across the NBA.

The last time the team locked up a playoff spot was in 2010 during an era led by Steve Nash, Amar'e Stoudemire and coach Mike D’Antoni.

Over a decade later, it’ll now be Paul, Booker and coach Monty Williams's turn as Suns fans yearn for the franchise's first NBA championship.

The Phoenix Suns have clinched a playoff berth for the first time in ELEVEN years 😱 pic.twitter.com/3vZbk6OcMl — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) April 29, 2021

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!