Sun Devils' key to success: Film study, communication, and homework?

ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham spoke on several topics about how the team can improve ahead of their Week 2 match-up.

TEMPE, Ariz. — ASU's Week 1 victory wasn't pretty in Head Coach Kenny Dillingham's debut and he's hopeful Week 2 will tell a different story. It'll be a tall task for Dillingham and company, as the team is set to face Big 12 foe, Oklahoma State.

"They are a big, long physical team," Dillingham said. "They are extremely big and their average weight is 290 pounds roughly."

A way to battle that size? More improved communication on all fronts.

“We played a clean game from substitution, but the communication pieces made us run about seven to 10 dead plays of a football," Dillingham said. "That percentage of 16 to 18% is a dead play, you have no chance to be successful when it’s communication errors."

While communication is key, film study takes priority, especially for freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada. His game experience is thin and adequate study time is crucial for making proper reads in-game.

"Jaden has to know and all of our quarterbacks have to know what his answers are to problems," Dillingham added. "You have to have a very good clue on 'This is his answer if we're beating him with this, this is his answer to stop that.' So I think it's his confidence in what he knows through the work of the film study and that's true with a lot of guys on offense this week."

Funnily enough, the lessons learned for Coach didn't come only on the field but also in the locker room during a nearly three-hour weather delay.

Do your homework, kids!

"We had guys doing homework at halftime because they had assignments due and they were banking on doing it in the morning," Dillingham said. "I have to make sure everyone has their homework done for the next day. I know it sounds, like these stupid little things but we have guys that have assignments due at noon the next day. It was a learning experience for me to make sure every assignment is complete on a mid-game week."

There's no question homework won't be at the forefront of the players' minds as their next challenge is stopping the giant that is Oklahoma State. Communication, film study, and a dose of luck in the right spots should do just the trick.

ASU will kickoff against OSU on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m. inside Mountain America Stadium.