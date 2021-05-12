Sun Devils squaring off against Wisconsin in Las Vegas Bowl

It was announced Sunday morning that Arizona State will face off against the Wisconsin Badgers on Dec. 30.

LAS VEGAS — Arizona State has one more game to play this year: The Las Vegas Bowl.

It was announced Sunday morning that the Sun Devils will face off against the Wisconsin Badgers on Dec. 30. The kickoff at Allegiant Stadium is at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 6.

Arizona State finished with an 8-4 overall record and 6-3 in Pac-12 competition. Meanwhile, Wisconsin earned an identical 8-4 record overall and 6-3 among the Big 10.

Sun Devils headed to Sin City.



🗓 Thursday, December 30th

🏟 Allegiant Stadium

🕣 8:30 PM MST



Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9:00 AM 🎟 @LasVegasBowl | #OnlyVegas — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) December 5, 2021

