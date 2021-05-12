Sun Devils squaring off against Wisconsin in Las Vegas Bowl

LAS VEGAS — Arizona State has one more game to play this year: The Las Vegas Bowl.
It was announced Sunday morning that the Sun Devils will face off against the Wisconsin Badgers on Dec. 30. The kickoff at Allegiant Stadium is at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 6.
Arizona State finished with an 8-4 overall record and 6-3 in Pac-12 competition. Meanwhile, Wisconsin earned an identical 8-4 record overall and 6-3 among the Big 10.
