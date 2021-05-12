x
Sports

Sun Devils squaring off against Wisconsin in Las Vegas Bowl

It was announced Sunday morning that Arizona State will face off against the Wisconsin Badgers on Dec. 30.
Credit: AP
Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LAS VEGAS — Arizona State has one more game to play this year: The Las Vegas Bowl.

It was announced Sunday morning that the Sun Devils will face off against the Wisconsin Badgers on Dec. 30. The kickoff at Allegiant Stadium is at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 6.

Arizona State finished with an 8-4 overall record and 6-3 in Pac-12 competition. Meanwhile, Wisconsin earned an identical 8-4 record overall and 6-3 among the Big 10.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates and extended coverage on game day.

