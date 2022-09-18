'A little bit predictable': Students have mixed reactions as Herm Edwards, ASU part ways

At the end of the day, they say they want what's best for the team, and if this is the way it has to go then so be it.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Just a day after the Sun Devils shockingly lost their third game of the season to Eastern Michigan 30-21, the university pulled the plug and parted ways with head coach Herm Edwards.

As expected, the news of his departure spread like wildfire around the national and local sports landscape.

“I just found out about this,” ASU freshman Valerie Powell said.

Whether you're a die-hard Sun Devil fan or not, ASU football plays a huge role in the culture on campus. Like every college town in America, the city goes into full gameday mode every week.

"Basically the entire school shuts down for these games," Gianni Ludovico said.

Many were surprised it happened only three games into the season.

"It's shocking," says Natalie Ottone. “I was surprised because I thought they would wait a little bit longer,” Bryce McKenzie said.

Others though claim they saw it coming.

"A little bit predictable,” Cate Underwood said. Sofia Mejia agreed, “People have been wanting it to happen for a while.”

Some like Phillip Steiger even cheered upon hearing the news.

"I said it out loud, 'hooray' to my roommate," he said. "I was ecstatic as soon as I saw that message. I didn’t think we were going to do it.”

Despite whatever feelings students have about the move, they still worry about what this could mean for the rest of the football season.

“I think the season is mostly gone,” Jackson Salmans said.

While others are trying to stay positive.

“Hopefully, they are doing the right thing and we are going to go uphill from here," Maya Lindstrom

At the end of the day, they say they want what's best for the team and if this is the way it has to go then so be it.

As long as they don't lose to the University of Arizona in November.

Watch the full press conference with Sun Devil Athletics Vice President Ray Anderson below:

