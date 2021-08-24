Steve Spurrier reflects on college football changes

Nicknamed “The head ball coach,” Spurrier led the Florida Gators to the 1996 National Championship

PHOENIX — Steve Spurrier was in the desert today as the keynote speaker for the kick-off luncheon of the 50th Anniversary of the Fiesta Bowl.

Spurrier was SEC Coach of the Year 7 times in his career. As a comparison, Alabama’s Nick Saban has won the award five times.

Spurrier is also one of four people in the College Hall of Fame inducted as both a player and coach.

Nicknamed “The head ball coach,” Spurrier led the Florida Gators to the 1996 National Championship spoke at the Biltmore Hotel on a number of topics revolving around the college football landscape.

ON THE PAC-12/BIG 10/ACC ALLIANCE

Spurrier who coached both Florida and South Carolina two S.E.C. teams said, “you know if it helps the schools, then it’s a good idea, you know it seems like it’s every man for himself out there now, and they don’t worry about the other schools out there, but if it strengthens the other three conferences then I think it’s a good idea.”

ON THE GAP BETWEEN THE HAVES AND HAVE NOTS

“I sort of wish we could have some different champions”. He went on to say that someone told him when Florida won in 1996, it was the last time we had a team win it all for the very first time.

ON THE FIESTA BOWL OPENING UP A SPORTSBOOK AT CHASE FIELD

The Fiesta Bowl along with all the other New Years Six Bowl Games will be available to bet on via Caesar’s app. Here in Arizona, Chase Field will serve as a Sportsbook for people to go to. Spurrier said.

”Man, that used to be a terrible vice, didn’t it? And it’s a terrible vice for people who don’t handle it that well, but, so is drinking and so is drugs and everything else. So, if you can handle gambling, well it’s legal now so hopefully, people will handle gambling correctly.”

The 50th annual Fiesta Bowl will take place on January t, 2022 at State Farm Stadium.

Sports