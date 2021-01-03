Spring training games underway in the Valley

“This will be the first time in almost 11 months we’ve had fans in a ballpark," said Josh Rawitch of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

PHOENIX — It's time to play ball!

Spring training games in the Valley began on Sunday.

“It’s kind of like Christmas morning. People are excited,” said Josh Rawitch, the Senior Vice President of Content and Communications for the Arizona Diamondbacks. “This will be the first time in almost 11 months we’ve had fans in a ballpark.”

But of course, there are some changes because of the pandemic: Capacity is limited to 2,200, about a fifth of what Salt River Fields can hold. This is, of course, to promote social distancing.

Fans will also be required to wear masks unless they are eating. Speaking of which, if you do make it out to a spring training game, Chef Joseph Antosiak’s Sonoran Dog, which includes homemade pico de gallo and mayonnaise, will be on the menu.

“Then we have our delicious Shea Burger basket with delicious French fries and some amazing applewood bacon and cheddar cheese,” the Chef Joseph said.

As for all the fans hoping to enjoy this timeless Americana, it is worth the wait.

“Yeah, we rented out an Airbnb here nearby in Scottsdale. And we’re gonna come check out the park everyday and see if we can’t get lucky,” said Candice Olson, who is in town from Colorado.

“I think it will be much better than last season,” Candice's husband Jon said. “Much better to return to a full season.”

For those who are able to watch a spring training game in person, it really will be like viewing a Major League Baseball game in private. It is arguably a once in a lifetime opportunity.