Sports competition for those with disabilities in need of volunteers

The Desert Challenge Games will bring athletes from around the world to compete in sports such as swimming, archery, track and field and more.

MESA, Ariz. — Arizona will be home to the Desert Challenge Games at the end of May. Arizona Disabled Sports hosts the event, bringing hundreds of athletes to the Valley to compete from around the world.

Event organizers said they still need about 200 more volunteers before the event kicks off on May 26 - 30.

Volunteers are needed to help set up, assist athletes, time athletes, run merchandise booth or tent info, and more. Organizers are looking for anyone 16 and older or, with a guardian, volunteers can be 13 to 15.

There are incentives for volunteers. Organizers said people who sign up and show up will be entered into daily raffles and a chance to win Amazon gift cards.

This event is a multi-day adaptive sports competition for people with disabilities. They’ll compete in games like swimming, archery, track and field, and more.

More than 350 athletes from about 19 countries are expected to participate, even with pandemic challenges, organizers said. Competitors in Mesa hope to qualify for other future events like the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

There are COVID-19 precautions in place for athletes and spectators.

Find more information on the games and out to volunteer on the Arizona Disabled Sports website here.

