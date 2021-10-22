Social media threat pushes Apache Junction to cancel Friday night football game against Arcadia

The school tweeted about the game cancelation but did not specify about the online threat.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — Just ahead of Friday Night Fever Week 8, Apache Junction High School canceled its varsity football game against Arcadia.

The cancelation came after an alleged threat against the school was made through social media.

"Due to an alleged threat on social media, tonight’s varsity football game between Apache Junction and Arcadia has been canceled in the interest of safety," the school district wrote in a tweet.

The nature of the threat was not released, nor was information about the person who made the threat.

Apache Junction has a 4-2 record going into this week. The game will not be rescheduled, according to the school.

