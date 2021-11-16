x
Soccer

Weah's goal gains US bumpy 1-1 draw at Jamaica in qualifier

The US followed up a big win over Mexico with a disappointing draw as they look to qualify for the 2022 World Cup
Credit: AP
United States' Tim Weah celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Jamaica during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tim Weah’s 11th-minute goal was matched by Michail Antonio’s spectacular 34-yard strike in the 22nd minute, leaving the United States with a 1-1 draw against Jamaica in a World Cup qualifier. 

Coming off Friday’s 2-0 home win against Mexico, the U.S. was looking to move into strong position to reach the World Cup as qualifying passed the halfway point. 

But a point on the road still left the Americans on track to claim one of three spots from North and Central America and the Caribbean. 

Canada beat Mexico to move into first place, one point ahead of the U.S. 

