Soccer

The Iceteca: Canada beats Mexico 2-1 in Edmonton chill

Spots in the 2022 World Cup are on the line, and Canada looks like they want to go to Qatar next year
Credit: AP
Canada players celebrate a goal against Mexico during a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against Canada, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 202, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, AB — Cyle Larin scored late in the first half and early in the second, then celebrated in a front of snow bank in leading Canada over Mexico 2-1. 

The chilly World Cup qualifier was played at what was dubbed “Iceteca Stadium.” 

Jesús Gallardo headed in a 90th-minute goal for Mexico. 

Seeking a homefield advantage against the Mexicans, Canada scheduled the game for Commonwealth Stadium, where it was 16 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff. 

Canada beat Costa Rica 1-0 on Friday on the same artificial turf field in relatively mild 52-degree temperatures. 

