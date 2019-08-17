SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - One of the hottest and most under-discussed win streaks in sports continued to grow Friday night as the USL's Phoenix Rising FC moved to 13-0 on the season during "$1 Beer Night," which is exactly what it sounds like.

Bud Light made this video about the Phoenix Rising and their $1 Beer Night.

The Rising defeated Reno 1868 FC, the No. 2 team in the Western Conference 4-2. While the team is 13-0 this year on $1 Beer Night, the Rising also extended its overall win streak to 14 matches and its unbeaten streak at home to 15 matches.

The Rising lead the USL overall with 53 points and have the league's best record at 16-2-5.

Another streak continued as the team sold out Casino Arizona Field (7,046 attended) for the 15th straight match.

Phoenix Rising winger Solomon Asante also nabbed his 32nd career goal, which is a new club record. Asante now has 18 goals scored this season, which is just one shy of matching the club’s single-season goal record.

"I feel good. I feel great, fantastic," Asante said. "Breaking every record, that's good. I will thank my teammates because without them I couldn't get this far so I feel good."

"I told the coaches it's 14 in a row and 13 on dollar beer night, and we now have Solo as the career goal scoring leader for Phoenix Rising," head coach Rick Schantz said. "What can I say, this is unbelievable. You've gotta pinch me because this feels like a dream."







