Phoenix Rising soccer stadium moving to Phoenix

City officials announced Wednesday, for the first time in its history, the soccer club will play in the city of its namesake.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Valley soccer fans are getting a kick out of the latest news from the Phoenix City Council.

Officials announced Wednesday, for the first time in its history, the Phoenix Rising FC soccer club will play in the city of its namesake.

The team has been playing on the Gila River Indian Community near Interstate 10 and the Loop 202 freeways just west of Chandler.

The council voted Wednesday to lease land near 40th Street and Washington Street to the team to house a temporary stadium, concessions, a practice facility, and other associated buildings.

The 10-acre site, owned by Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, is on the grounds of a former greyhound dog racing track and is the current site of the Phoenix Park ‘n Swap.

NEWS: Phoenix City Council Unanimously Approves Lease for Phoenix Rising FC to Relocate its Stadium to 38th Street and Washington.#RisingAsOne — Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) November 17, 2022

City officials said the soccer club would rent the land for approximately $300,000 for the first year, with price adjustments possible in years two through five of the agreement.

“Phoenix Rising plays a fast-paced, exciting game and brings with it a broad, enthusiastic fan base,” said Mayor Kate Gallego. “The club is making an important investment in Central City, and I’m thrilled to welcome them into our extended downtown area. I know there are fans, and soon-to-be-fans, who will agree when I say: I can’t wait for the chance to take in a match!”

Welcome to your new home, Phoenix Rising!



Council and I unanimously voted today to lease land near Sky Harbor to our City’s professional soccer team to play. This is a win for @PHXRisingFC and a win for #PHX! Read more: https://t.co/wNsWvtxwSa — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) November 16, 2022

“Accessibility to the site is excellent and there will be opportunities to create partnerships with the small businesses at Phoenix Park ‘n Swap. We have so much respect for the hundreds of business owners who operate there and the thousands of customers they serve every week," said Phoenix Rising FC Governor Bill Kraus.

Established in 2016, Phoenix Rising has become a competitive team that won the 2018 and 2020 Western Conference Titles, as well as the United Soccer League (USL) Championship 2019 Regular Season Title.

Sports